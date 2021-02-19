'Harry Potter' Shooting Locations: Where Were The Hogwarts And Diagon Alley Created?

Harry Potter is a film series based on the novels by J. K. Rowling. The series consists of eight fantasy films. The series was produced by David Heyman. It stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson in the lead roles. The eight films in the series were directed by four directors - Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

The film series is based on a boy who learns on his eleventh birthday that he is the orphaned son of two powerful wizards and possesses unique magical powers of his own. Later, he meets people who help him discover the truth about his parents' mysterious deaths. The series has received positive critical acclaim from all quarters and is counted as amongst the highest-grossing film series of all time. Did you know where are Harry Potter movies filmed? Read ahead to know more about Harry Potter shooting locations.

Also read: Where Is Hailey Dean Mysteries Filmed? Know All About The Filming Locations Of This Movie

Harry Potter shooting locations

Glenfinnan Viaduct, Lochaber, Scotland

Glenfinnan Viaduct captured several Harry Potter films on the route to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Ford Anglia lands on this viaduct. The Jacobite steam train is used as the Hogwarts Express in the movie.

Glencoe, Argyll, Scotland

These Scottish Highlands provided the perfect backdrop for the first two Harry Potter movies. The Quidditch matches, inter-house broomstick ball games were filmed in front of Glen Nevis. The waterfall, Steall Falls was used in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Also read: 'Student Of The Year 2' Shooting Location: Know Where The Tiger Shroff Starrer Was Shot

Freshwater West, Pembrokeshire, Wales

The location for Bill Weasley and Fleur Delacour‘s Shell Cottage in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was Freshwater West. It is a stretch of golden sand where Harry found himself inside the whimsical cottage. The cottage was taken down after filming.

Durham Cathedral, Durham, England

Professor McGonagall taught the young wizards to turn animals into water goblets at Durham Cathedral’s Chapter House. Norman cathedral was the snow-covered quadrangle where Harry set Hedwig the owl flying in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. It was the same place where Ron Weasley was seen vomiting in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Also read: Where Was 'Poldark' Filmed? Details About The Historical Drama's Shooting Location

Leadenhall Market, London

Leadenhall Market was used to creating Diagon Alley. It was shown in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. It had an entrance to the wizard's pub, the Leaky Cauldron which is an optician in Bull's Head Passage.

Warner Bros Studios, Leavesden, England

The whole of Hogwarts was shot at the Warner Bros Studios. The studios were used for the filming of all the Harry Potter films. It was used for filming the exterior and aerial shots of the school.

Also read: Newton Movie's Shooting Location: Find Out Where Was The Rajkummar Rao Starrer Filmed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.