Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Hits The Box Office Again In China

The first movie in the Harry Potter series Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is going to become the second film in the saga after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 to touch a billion marks on the box office sale, thanks to the re-release of the movie in the Chinese cinema. In order to lure audiences back to cinema theatres, the Asian market is focusing on safe bets like the first movie of the Harry Potter film series. And according to market collections, it seems it is working for the Chinese cinema and production house Warner Brothers.

According to a media report, Happy Potter and Sorcerer’s Stone is available in 3D and 4K and has collected 13.6 million dollars in additional box receipts in just three days across 16,000 screens including 2.1 million dollars from 594 IMAX screens. Four weeks ago, cinemas in China opened their gates for the viewers after the lockdown was invoked in the month of January to stop the contagious virus. The numbers show industry is ailing since the health crisis began. The overall numbers show a year-on-year decline of 92.8%. The movie theatres still have to address a slew of health safety measures that are still in place to prevent the spread of the virus. Theatres are having a limited screening and are following physical distancing.

Other re-releases

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was released in 2001 and after 19 years it is again hitting the box office collection. Based on one of the first works of J.K Rowling, the fantasy film currently holds a total of more than 975 million dollars in box office sales worldwide. This is not the only movie attracting crowds as re-release as Christopher Nolan directed Interstellar also brought 1.3 million dollars more to the box office in China, which is a good indication for the future releases, Tenet is set to release in China on September 4, and Inception will be released on August 28.

