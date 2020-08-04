Jason Isaacs Of Harry Potter Opens Up About His Addiction To Drugs, Alcohol

Jason Isaacs, who has starred in Harry Potter, revealed that he was an addict since a young age. He also talked about how he gave more value to alcohol and drugs than his friends and family. The actor also revealed that now he manages to find happiness in simple things while he is sober.

Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs on his addictions

The actor spoke to The Big Issue in a Letter to My Younger Self series where he opened up about his addictions at an early age. He also talked about the work he had to do in order to overcome those struggles years later. The actor revealed that he first got drunk when he was just 12 years of age.

By age 16, he had already passed through drinking and had started experimenting with drugs. He told the portal that for nearly 20 years, no message would get through. Talking about the first time he got drunk at age 12, Isaacs shared with the portal some details.

He told the portal that at the time, they thought that the barman was a hero, however, he now realises that the barman belonged in prison for having sneaked them a full bottle of Southern Comfort. The actor further told the portal that he drank the entire thing in the toilet, then staggered out into the party. He recalled how he vomited, fell down a giant curtain, snogged a girl and ran out into the street.

He recollected and told the portal that the next morning he woke up with a splitting headache, stinking of puke and memory of having utterly shamed himself. He recalled that he could not wait for the same thing again. The actor has no idea why he wanted to do that again, but he did for another 20 years with increasingly dire consequences.

The actor reflected on his childhood and told Big Issue that the 16-year-old Jason Isaacs would be surprised to see that he is okay. The actor further told the portal that his 16-year-old self would be surprised to see that he manages to find simple happiness in simple things. He told the portal that there was a time when he did not care about anybody, not even his close friends and family. The actor told the portal that he would use any excuse to sit in a room by himself and take drugs.

