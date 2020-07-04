J.K. Rowling Faces Disavowing From Two Major Harry Potter Fansites For Her Anti-trans Take

J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter enjoys a massive fan base all over the world. Since the last 23 years, the fandom has only continued to grow as new generation of kids are discovering the world of Hogwarts through J.K. Rowling’s books, movies, spinoffs, merchandise etc. There are also numerous Harry Potter fansites which cater to the Harry Potter fandom. J.K. Rowling recently found herself in the middle of a controversy because of her anti-trans tweets. As a result, two of the biggest Harry Potter fansites have disowned her comments. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Harry Potter fansites disown J.K. Rowling’s comments

The Leaky Cauldron and Mugglenet are two of the biggest Harry Potter fansites. Both the fansites recently released a joint statement regarding the J.K. Rowling’s controversy. In the statement, the Harry Potter fansites said: “Although it is difficult to speak out against someone whose work we have so long admired, it would be wrong not to use our platforms to counteract the harm she has caused.” Talking about the website’s stand on transgenders and J.K. Rowling’s tweets, the statement read as “Our stance is firm: Transgender women are women. Transgender men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. Intersex people exist and should not be forced to live in the binary. We stand with Harry Potter fans in these communities, and while we don’t condone the mistreatment JKR has received, we must reject her beliefs.”

See the statement here

This marks the beginning of a renewed commitment to serving the #HarryPotter community from a more conscious standpoint than we have done in the past. https://t.co/CcKxdo23NT pic.twitter.com/IetMlsXBY4 — MuggleNet: #1 Wizarding World Resource Since 1999 (@MuggleNet) July 1, 2020

The Harry Potter fansites further cleared the air about the content that they will be uploaded hereafter. The statement by The Leaky Cauldron read as “We will no longer be covering J.K. Rowling’s personal endeavours. Wizarding World coverage will not feature photos of or quotes from the author.”

J.K.Rowling's controversy

Last month, J.K. Rowling had uploaded a series of tweets in which she talked about her detailed research and beliefs on transgender issues. She had also included some examples where she thought demands by transgender activists were dangerous to women. Since then her comments have been facing a lot of criticism from netizens.

Several stars of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises which are based on Rowling's literary works have also condemned the author for her comments. Celebrities like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Eddie Redmayne have expressed her opinions regarding the same. All these actors have disagreed to her comments made on Twitter.

