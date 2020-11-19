'Harry Potter' Star Rupert Grint Explains Why He Had A "bad Reputation" On Sets

Harry Potter is one of the most popular film series around the world. It stars Rupert Grint in a key role as Ron Wesley. The actor portrayed the character in all eight movies. Now, Grint recently revealed why he had a bad reputation on the sets.

Why Harry Potter star Rupert Grint had a bad reputation among cast members

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone completed 19 years of its release in November 2020. Celebrating the occasion, the cast of the movie had a virtual reunion, hosted by Tom Felton, who played Darco Malfoy. During the conversation, Rupert Grint recalled how he had the tendency to burst into laughter while shooting the most serious or awkward scenes. Because of that, the team had to go through multiple takes to get the right shot.

Rupert Grint said during shooting of Harry Potter movies, he would always burst into laughing at the most inappropriate scenes and stated that Albus Dumbledore’s funeral was a particularly bad one. He mentioned that for some reason, he found that sequence absolutely hilarious. The actor explained that once he started laughing, it was very hard for him to stop. He asserted that he had a “particularly bad reputation,” on the sets as the others used to call him ‘Go Again Grint’ because he could never do anything without doing it like 20 times.

Rupert Grint's role in Harry Potter gave him global recognition. He made his acting debut with the first Harry Potter film. He went to play Ron Wesley in more than seven films, being an important part of the Wizarding World. The actor was not seen much on the big screen as he appeared in around eight other films and took a break from acting in 2015. The recently held reunion also had Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter, along with Evanna Lynch, Mark Williams, Jason Isaacs, Alfred Enoch, Bonnie Wright, James and Oliver Phelps. Emma Watson who played Hermione Granger was missing from the virtual reunion.

Harry Potter film series is based on the eponymous novels by author J. K. Rowling. It consists of eight fantasy films, which were released from 2001 to 2011. It received immense appreciation from the audience. The movies have collectively bought in around $7.7 billion at the worldwide box office against a budget of $1.2 billion. It is the third highest-grossing film series, without inflation adjustment. A ninth has been taunted to be in development for a long time, but no official announcement is made yet.

