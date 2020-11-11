'Harry Potter' Star Rupert Grint Joins Instagram, Shares Baby Grint's Pic As His 1st Post

Rupert Grint is well-known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series. The actor has been missing from any social media platform. Now, however, Grint surprised his fans as he made his debut on Instagram and shared a special first photo.

Rupert Grint joins Instagram, shares a picture with daughter

Rupert Grint has joined Instagram around 12 hours ago. As his first post, he shared a picture with his seven months old daughter. The actor even revealed her name as, Wednesday G. Grint. He is holding the toddler while she is facing her daddy as he takes a selfie.

He also gave a subtle nod to Maggie Smith, who played Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter film series. Rupert Grint on Instagram has kept a picture of Smith giving him a kiss on the check. It seems to be from his younger times when they were promoting their movies together. Grint has already crossed one million followers on the social media platform.

Rupert Grint on Instagram got a warm welcome from his colleagues from the industry. Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy welcomed him and passed his love to baby Grint. Fans also shared their excitement on their favourite actor joining Instagram. Take a look at a few comments.

Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley is among the top three main characters in the Harry Potter film series. His fellow co-star from the franchise - Emma Watson, Tom Felton, and Bonnie Wright are already present on Instagram. However, Daniel Radcliffe is still missing from the social media platform.

Rupert Grint’s girlfriend, Georgia Groome has also not joined Instagram. She is an English actor who is known for her roles in London to Brighton (2006) and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008). The two have been in a relationship since 2011. In April this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. In May 2020, Groome gave birth to their daughter.

