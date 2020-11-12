Tom Felton Welcomes Harry Potter Co-star Rupert Grint On Instagram In Draco Malfoy's Style

Tom Felton is known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series. Rupert Grint portrayed Ron Weasley, one of the main characters in the same franchise. Now as Grint joined Instagram, Felton gave him a warm welcome.

Also Read | 'Harry Potter' Star Rupert Grint Joins Instagram, Shares Baby Grint's Pic As His 1st Post

Tom Felton Says "Welcome Weasley" as Rupert Grint joins Instagram

Rupert Grint on Instagram has received much love from his fans. He debuted on the social media platform yesterday and has already crossed two million followers. Among all the well-wishers, there is also his Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton.

As his first post, Rupert Grint shared a picture with his seven months old daughter. The actor even revealed her name as, Wednesday G. Grint. He is holding the toddler while she is facing her daddy as he takes a selfie.

The photo earned praises from the users. Tom Felton also commented on the post welcoming his colleague and sending his love to Rupert Grint's daughter. Check out the post.

Also Read | Tom Felton's Massive Net Worth Will Leave You Tongue-tied; Read Details

Rupert Grint gave a subtle nod to Maggie Smith, who played Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter film series. He has kept a picture of Smith giving him a kiss on the check. It seems to be from his younger times when they were promoting their movies together.

Rupert Grint on Instagram has joined his fellow Harry Potter co-stars – Emma Watson, Tom Felton, and Bonnie Wright. The actor is yet to debut on several other social media platforms like Facebook. Harry Potter films series’ lead Daniel Radcliffe is also not on Instagram.

Tom Felton’s Instagram has garnered the attention of many. He has more than eight million followers on his official handle. The actor has shared several behind-the-scenes and throwback photos from his time on Harry Potter movies. He also keeps his fan updated about his well-being and his upcoming projects.

Also Read | Rupert Grint Thanks Midwife For Her 'Gryffindor Behavior' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Also Read | Tom Felton Resembles Harry Potter Character Sirius Black In Upcoming Movie, Fans Floored

Rupert Grint’s girlfriend, Georgia Groome has also not joined Instagram. She is an English actor who is known for her roles in London to Brighton (2006) and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008). The two have been in a relationship since 2011. In April this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. In May 2020, Groome gave birth to their daughter.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.