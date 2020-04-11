'Harry Potter' Star Rupert Grint And Girlfriend Georgia Groome Expecting Their First Child

According to reports, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and his long-time girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first baby together. A close source told reports that Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are very excited as they announce their happiness that they are expecting their first child. The source also told reports that they have asked for privacy at this time.

It was reported that the statement was released after Groome was spotted with a baby bump when she was purchasing essential supplies with her beau Grint. The picture went on to make headlines and fans could not believe their eyes until the statement was sent out. As per reports, the adorable couple has starred in several films and has been dating since 2011.

Also read | Harry Potter Fans Say Draco's Virtual Reunion With Dad Lucius Malfoy 'made Their Day'

As the picture of the duo went viral on social media, fans could not believe and went on to share their reaction on social media. They went on to say that they could not believe what they are seeing. But apart from being shocked about the news, fans were very happy for the two and sent their wishes to them via social media. Check out a few comments by fans.

Rupert Grint is gonna be a dad??? our Rupert Grint? the one we watched grow up? I'm gonna cry, my baby🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/e6DIAQa7UB — fra; / rubber soul🌿 (@gulfwindss) April 10, 2020

rupert grint being a dad is the best news 2020 has given us. i'm so happy for him pic.twitter.com/m1ggxlRKkr — fran Radcliffe Watson Driver (@Harmione4eever) April 10, 2020

Also read | Harry Potter Fans React To JK Rowling's Tweet About Alan Rickman Aka Severus Snape

the way that i'm over here CRYING because rupert grint is gonna be a dad pic.twitter.com/9fUgOaZTia — teagan LOVES BLACK FRIDAY (@fxcknozazz) April 11, 2020

Also read | Harry Potter's J.K. Rowling Remembers Alan Rickman As Severus Snape, Fans Say 'Always'

Oh My God !

Rupert Grint is gonna be a dad?😯

OUR RUPERT GRINT ? 😧

The one we watched grow up?🥺 CONGRATULATIONS RON WEASLEY !

I’m gonna cry.. this made me happy❤️ pic.twitter.com/njx24mzqJq — Alice🌿 (@busralcinar) April 11, 2020

Also read | National Unicorn Day | 5 Harry Potter Trivia About Unicorn We Bet You Did Not Know

Also read | JK Rowling Creates Magic Again; Announces Launch Of 'Harry Potter At Home' Digital Hub

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.