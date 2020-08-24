Rupert Grint's Birthday Quiz: How Well You Know The 'Harry Potter' Actor? Find Out

Rupert Grint made a household name with his role as Ron Weasely in the series Harry Potter. The actor gained major recognition for his role. He became a part of the Harry Potter cast at the age of 11 and portrayed the role of Ron Weasely in all eight Harry Potter films. The actor also starred in movies like Thuderpants, Wild Target and Into The White. Grint made his stage debut with Jez Butterworth's Mojo in October 2013 at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

In 2014, he voiced the character of Josh in Postman Pat: The Movie. In 2017, he starred in and was executive producer of the television series Snatch, based on the film of the same name. He currently stars as Julian Pearce on the Apple TV+ series Servant. On the occasion of Rupert Grint's birthday, here is a quiz based on his journey in the industry till now.

Rupert Grint's birthday quiz

1. What is the full name of Rupert Grint?

Rupert Christoph Alexander Grint

Rupert Alexander Lloyd Grint

Rupert Christopher Grint

Rupert Lloyd Alexander Grint

2. Which among these franchises gave major recognition to Rupert Grint?

Lord of the Rings

Game of Thrones

Fast and Furious

Harry Potter

3. In which movie Rupert Grint was featured alongside Emily Blunt?

Thunderpants

Cherrybomb

Wild Target

Postman Pat: The Movie

4. In his movie, "Wild Target", which "Deathly Hallows" co-star did he star alongside again?

Tom Felton

Alan Rickman

Bill Nighy

Helena Bonham Carter

5. Which music video of Ed Sheeran featured Rupert Grint?

Shape of You

Perfect

I Don’t Care

Lego House

6. How did Rupert Grint get the role of Ron Weasley?

He was related to one of the casting directors

J.K. Rowling saw him at a restaurant and thought he was perfect for the role

His love for Harry Potter book made him audition for the role

Wrote an essay

7. In which movie was Rupert Grint featured alongside Julie Walters?

Cherrybomb

Come Fly with Me

Driving lessons

Into the White

8. Rupert Grint’s girlfriend Georgia Groome is related to which field?

Literature

Culinary

Movies

Business

9. Rupert Grint served as an executive producer in which television series?

Snatch

Servant

Happy Birthday Peter Pan

Come Fly with Me

10. What was Rupert Grint’s age when he was cast as Ron Weasley?

10

11

12

13

Rupert Grint's quiz -answers

Rupert Alexander Lloyd Grint

Harry Potter

Wild Target

Bill Nighy

Lego House

His love for Harry Potter book made him audition for the role

Driving Lessons

Movies

Snatch

11

