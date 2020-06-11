Anupam Kher's Haircut Video Makes Fan Compare Kher Bros To Fred & George From Harry Potter

Anupam Kher uploaded a video in which he got the quickest haircut from brother Raju. However, netizens couldn’t help notice how similar the two brothers looked and compared them to Fred and George from Harry Potter. Several other fans noticed how the actor had brown duct tape in his bathroom.

Netizens compare Anupam and Raju to George and Fred

Actor Anupam Kher, who has been staying home in Mumbai during the lockdown, shared a hilarious video of his brother Raju giving him a haircut. He captioned it as “We are not bald. We are just taller than our hair!! That was a quickest haircut (sic)”,

“We are not bald. We are just taller than our hair!!” That was a quickest haircut. ðŸ˜ŽðŸ¤“ #Brothers #JaldiHoGaya @RajuKher1 pic.twitter.com/y2mcmE2gPa — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 10, 2020

While the video has been doing the rounds on the internet today, netizens have been reacting to it everywhere. However, a reaction from a netizen comparing Anupam Kher and his brother to George Weasley and Fred Weasley from Harry Potter has been catching everyone's eye. George Weasley and Fred Weasley were twin brothers in the Harry Potter series. Comparing the Weasley brothers to Anupam Kher and his brother, a netizen said that when the Wesley twins grow older, they will look like Kher brothers. Check out the tweet below.

This is how Fred and George are gonna look when they grow up/ old @jk_rowling https://t.co/djc3xotzAl — Surabhi Rakhecha (@surbhitaalbhi) June 11, 2020

Other fan reactions to the video

The video invited many reactions from fans as well as celebrities. Even tand-up comedian Russel Peters commented on the post saying that both the brothers look like twins. There were several other fans who commented saying that the two brothers are each other's carbon copy. Check out the comments below.

A fan noticed brown duct tape in humble star's bathroom

Amidst all the reactions there were several fans who noticed how Anupam Kher's bathroom had a duct tape for a quick fix solution. In the same context, a fan said, "The humble bathroom of a superstar. It's a real pleasure to find out that even you use brown tape to cover the gap between exhaust fan and window frame." Another fan commented that the Indianness can be seen in the actor's bathroom from the duct tape that has been used in the bathroom. Check out the comments and tweet below.

Exhaust me tape chipki hai ðŸ˜‚ ghazab indianness ðŸ˜‚ — PKJ (@AHopefulIndian1) June 11, 2020

Anupam Kher has been very active on social media during the lockdown. He has been constantly raising awareness among his fans about the precautions they must take during the pandemic. Moreover, the star has been doing his bit to keep his fans entertained and motivated to help them get through these tough times.

