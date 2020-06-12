Take This Harry Potter Trivia Quiz & See If You Can Ace It Without Felix Felicis

The Harry Potter series has been a part of many people's childhood and is still considered to be one of the best fantasy series written. The books and movies have a large fan-following and people have re-read and re-watched the series multiple times. Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson along with Rupert Grint almost have become a part of the lives for all those who have seen them as Harry, Hermione and Ron.

People also compete against each other and check their knowledge of Harry Potter with trivia quizzes. Here is one such amazing quiz to test the knowledge of every dedicated Potterhead. These include Harry Potter movie quiz questions as well as some for those who have read the books.

Harry Potter Trivia Quiz

What was the name given to The Deluminator in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone?

The Light Outer

The Noxinator

The Put-Outer

(Source: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone)

What is Hermione Granger’s Patronus?

A cat

An otter

An owl

(Source: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix)

Which of the following are one of the books by Gilderoy Lockhart?

Holidays with Hags

Meeting with a Mountain Troll

Niffling with Nifflers

(Source: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets)

Where did Fred and George find the Marauder’s Map in the first place?

In Dumbledore’s office

During detention with Severus Snape

In Argus Filch’s office

(Source: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban)

What is the spell to cast the Dark Mark in the sky?

Mobilicorpus

Morsmordre

Serpensortia

(Source: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire)

Who gives the Gillyweed to Harry Potter in the book for the Second Task in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire?

Dobby

Neville Longbottom

Mad-Eye Moody

(Source: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire)

Who was Fleur Delacour’s partner at the Yule Ball?

Zacharias Smith

Michael Corner

Roger Davies

(Source: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire)

What is the original name that Hermione wanted to give to Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare?

Stop the Outrageous Abuse of Our Fellow Magical Creatures and Campaign for a Change in Their Legal Status

The House-Elf Liberation Front?

Stop the Abuse of Elves and Do Not Treat Them as Slaves

(Source: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets)

Which of the things given below were given to Harry by Albus Dumbledore in his Will?

A Deathly Hallows locket

The Slytherin’s locket

The Sword of Gryffindor

(Source: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1)

What was Dean Thomas’ Boggart?

A banshee

A severed hand

A bandaged Mummy

(Source: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban)

Which shop did young Tom Riddle work in?

Knockturn House

Borgin and Burkes

Dwidle’s Dark Objects

(Source: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Extended Edition)

Who was the secret-keeper of the Potters when Lord Voldemort came to kill Harry?

Peter Pettigrew

Sirius Black

Severus Snape

(Source: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix)

Which one of the following objects were made by Fred and George?

Cauldron Cakes

Canary Cream

Fizzing Whizzbees

(Source: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince)

What was the name of the place where Harry went with Cho Chang?

Honeydukes

Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlour

Madam Puddifoot’s Tea Shop

(Source: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix)

What is the name of Tom Riddle’s mother?

Merope Gaunt

Meryl Gaunt

Myra Gaunt

(Source: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince)

Answers:

The Put-Outer An otter Holidays with Hags In Argus Filch’s office Morsmordre Dobby Roger Davies Stop the Outrageous Abuse of Our Fellow Magical Creatures and Campaign for a Change in Their Legal Status The Sword of Gryffindor A severed hand Borgin and Burkes Peter Pettigrew Canary Cream Madam Puddifoot’s Tea Shop Merope Gaunt

