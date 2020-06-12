Take This Harry Potter Trivia Quiz & See If You Can Ace It Without Felix Felicis

The Harry Potter series has been a part of many people's childhood and is still considered to be one of the best fantasy series written. The books and movies have a large fan-following and people have re-read and re-watched the series multiple times. Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson along with Rupert Grint almost have become a part of the lives for all those who have seen them as Harry, Hermione and Ron.
People also compete against each other and check their knowledge of Harry Potter with trivia quizzes. Here is one such amazing quiz to test the knowledge of every dedicated Potterhead. These include Harry Potter movie quiz questions as well as some for those who have read the books.
Harry Potter Trivia Quiz
What was the name given to The Deluminator in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone?
- The Light Outer
- The Noxinator
- The Put-Outer
(Source: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone)
What is Hermione Granger’s Patronus?
(Source: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix)
Which of the following are one of the books by Gilderoy Lockhart?
- Holidays with Hags
- Meeting with a Mountain Troll
- Niffling with Nifflers
(Source: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets)
Where did Fred and George find the Marauder’s Map in the first place?
- In Dumbledore’s office
- During detention with Severus Snape
- In Argus Filch’s office
(Source: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban)
What is the spell to cast the Dark Mark in the sky?
- Mobilicorpus
- Morsmordre
- Serpensortia
(Source: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire)
Who gives the Gillyweed to Harry Potter in the book for the Second Task in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire?
- Dobby
- Neville Longbottom
- Mad-Eye Moody
(Source: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire)
Who was Fleur Delacour’s partner at the Yule Ball?
- Zacharias Smith
- Michael Corner
- Roger Davies
(Source: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire)
What is the original name that Hermione wanted to give to Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare?
- Stop the Outrageous Abuse of Our Fellow Magical Creatures and Campaign for a Change in Their Legal Status
- The House-Elf Liberation Front?
- Stop the Abuse of Elves and Do Not Treat Them as Slaves
(Source: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets)
Which of the things given below were given to Harry by Albus Dumbledore in his Will?
- A Deathly Hallows locket
- The Slytherin’s locket
- The Sword of Gryffindor
(Source: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1)
What was Dean Thomas’ Boggart?
- A banshee
- A severed hand
- A bandaged Mummy
(Source: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban)
Which shop did young Tom Riddle work in?
- Knockturn House
- Borgin and Burkes
- Dwidle’s Dark Objects
(Source: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Extended Edition)
Who was the secret-keeper of the Potters when Lord Voldemort came to kill Harry?
- Peter Pettigrew
- Sirius Black
- Severus Snape
(Source: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix)
Which one of the following objects were made by Fred and George?
- Cauldron Cakes
- Canary Cream
- Fizzing Whizzbees
(Source: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince)
What was the name of the place where Harry went with Cho Chang?
- Honeydukes
- Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlour
- Madam Puddifoot’s Tea Shop
(Source: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix)
What is the name of Tom Riddle’s mother?
- Merope Gaunt
- Meryl Gaunt
- Myra Gaunt
(Source: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince)
Answers:
- The Put-Outer
- An otter
- Holidays with Hags
- In Argus Filch’s office
- Morsmordre
- Dobby
- Roger Davies
- Stop the Outrageous Abuse of Our Fellow Magical Creatures and Campaign for a Change in Their Legal Status
- The Sword of Gryffindor
- A severed hand
- Borgin and Burkes
- Peter Pettigrew
- Canary Cream
- Madam Puddifoot’s Tea Shop
- Merope Gaunt
