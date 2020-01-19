Harry Potter's Tom Felton Eyes James Bond Character As Craig Leaves

Harry Potter star, Tom Felton has disclosed his wish to play part in a James Bond film as Daniel Craig, leaves the role held since 2006 with No Time To Die. While the latest 007 movie will release in April, Felton said in an interview with entertainment magazine that 'James Bond would be the ultimate dream'. The 32-year-old actor further elaborated that it was also the first film he had since he was a seven-year-old.

Draco Malfoy from Harry Potter unveiled his selection of roles in films by saying he 'likes' playing people who are different to me. For Felton, the more characters are away from home, the more 'fun' it is to play. Apart from that, the actor does not believe in choosing either the 'good guy or the bad guy' but reportedly said that he likes playing a 'goodie'.

Woman won't be James Bond

Tom Felton's wish might generate a wave along with other contenders to play the James Bond. However, they shall only be male because while interacting with an entertainment portal, Barbara Broccoli, No Time To Die's producer has revealed that she would definitely keep processing the inputs in the films but until now has not thought of casting women to play the lead.

Broccoli further added that the colour of the lead does not matter but a woman could never be a showrunner. She further added that she was particularly not interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. Speaking about Daniel Craig bidding goodbye to Bond, Barbara stated she was in denial.

Daniel Craig’s performances in the James Bond film series have received widespread critical acclaim. The actor has portrayed the role of the MI6 agent for 14 years i.e from 2006 to 2020 which is the longest for any single actor belonging to the James Bond film series. The newest film of the series No Time To Die, directed by Barbara Broccoli will be his final film where he dons the iconic character and Craig has decided to make it an unforgettable one. The film will hit the screens in April 2020.

