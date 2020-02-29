Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up On Not Reprising His Role In 'Harry Potter' Prequels

The Harry Potter film series has been one of the highly acclaimed Hollywood franchises of all time. However, the franchise came to an end with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, which released in 2011. All the 8 films star Daniel Radcliffe as the lead actor, essaying the role of Harry Potter. These films are based on J.K. Rowling's 7 eponymous novels by J. K. Rowling. However, this did not lead to the makers of the film concluding the Harry Potter series, as they decided to continue the franchise with its prequel series of five films called Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Recently, in an interview with a leading American magazine, Daniel Radcliffe admitted that he would not reprise his role in the prequels.

Daniel Radcliffe opens up on not playing Harry Potter again

Daniel Radcliffe was interviewed by an eminent American magazine, wherein he was asked about reprising his role as Harry Potter in the prequels of the film's franchise. Radcliffe set things straight for his fans who were expecting him to be a part of the franchise, stating that although he is not good at saying 'no' to things. He feels that the prequels are doing fine without him and other lead actors and is happy to keep it that way.

He further added that it does not mean that he would not return to any franchise, but likes the flexibility that he has with his career that he has now. Daniel concluded his statement by saying that he does not want to get into a situation where he is signed up for one series for years in advance. On the other hand, Fantastic Beasts 3, which is helmed by David Yates, and written by J.K. Rowling along with Steve Kloves is slated to release on November 12, 2021. The film stars Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterson and Dan Folger in the lead roles.

