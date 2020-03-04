Harry Styles And Niall Horan's Funniest Moments That You Should Not Miss

Harry Styles and Niall Horan were part of the former band, One Direction. Also known as 1D, One Direction was an English-Irish pop band that was originally formed in London. The band is created by Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. They topped the charts with their albums including Up All Night (2011), Take Me Home (2012), Midnight Memories (2013), Four (2014) and Made in the A.M.(2015). Some of the band's most popular hits include What Makes You Beautiful, Drag Me Down and Story Of My Life.

Harry Styles and Niall Horan have given several interviews and had a lot of fun when they were together. Even though they are managing their own ventures, fans still follow them as one. Here are some of the funniest moments of Harry Styles with Niall Horan:

Harry Styles and Niall Horan along with other bandmates visited The Ellen Degeneres Show. The band made their appearance in the show in the year 2014. They all discussed and shared the regarding the stomach flu and the rumours regarding gifting huge number of roses.

Ellen talked about how they handle being famous and asked if they have to disguise themselves. She shared the perks of having a successful life but at the same time dealing with being disguised. Harry Styles shared the funny part of being disguised is that it gets embarring when they find out, for example, the moustache. Niall Horan says he is almost wearing one and he can see a moustache coming through. Ellen, along with the audience, could not stop laughing at the moment.

In the year 2015, James Corden played a game with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson. They played a game titled Tatoo Roulette. The game consisted of five boxes and Corden has to pick one. It includes boxes where one of them will contain the word 'Tatoo'. The contestant who gets the Tatoo box will have to have to get one tatoo live on the show. Harry Styles and Niall Horan shared some funny moments on the show. Have a look:

Carpool Karaoke is one of the most loved segments of The Late Late Show with James Corden. The band One Direction including Harry Styles and Niall Horan also became a part of this segment. Corden plays a song in the car and the band sings along with him. Later, Harry Styles and Niall Horan share a funny moment along with other bandmates by waving a fan in the neighbouring car on the road. They also put on denim jackets and dance crazily and fans find it extremely hilarious to watch them.

