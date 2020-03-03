The Debate
Harry Styles Says He Is 'very Old' Now, Wants To Re-evaluate Things

Music

Harry Styles was recently seen talking about his life, and how he has grown in his life. He stated that he is an old soul now, and needs to evaluate life. Read.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harry Styles

Harry Edward Styles, who kick-started his music career with The X Factor and the boy band One Direction, signed for Columbian Records and is now making music as a solo artist. He is most known for songs like Lights Up, Watermelon Sugar, and Adore You. Styles was highly influenced by Elvis Presley as a child and would record covers of Elvis songs. Styles was recently seen talking about his life, and the point where he is right now in his life. Read on to know more about what the former Directioner has to say:  

READ |Harry Styles' 'Falling' Song Features Spectacular Visuals Of Singer Underwater; Watch

Harry Styles reflects on his life and re-evaluates his life decisions

According to reports, Harry Styles was recently seen talking about his life. He said that he is very old now and thinks that he wants to re-evaluate things. Styles thinks that this is what happens at several different points in everyone’s life. He further stated that it will not be the last time that he re-evaluates what is important to him.

He also stated that he has had moments where he just has to stop and think about things. The former One Direction member felt that this happens to everyone at different times of their lives where they think they want something, they get it and then they end up realising that it is not making them happy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @harrystyles on

READ |'The Tales Of Beedle The Bard' Audiobook: Harry Potter Stars Join Forces For A New Project

During a radio session, Styles stated that when such things happen you go and look for other things to fill that hole in your soul. Currently, Harry Styles is putting more and more emphasis on trying to maintain balance in his life. He is also trying to do what makes him feel happy rather than trying to work out on what he is supposed to be doing. So, for him, this journey has been great.

READ | Harry Styles and James Corden's funniest moments on 'The Late Late Show'; read

Styles felt that one can only be grateful for the abundance of opportunities that people have. People just get to do what they love and they pursue it and that is what Styles has been doing in his own life. If there is not a career around it then one can try and find some other way to do what they want and earn from it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @harrystyles on

READ |Harry Styles Sits On The Floor, Drenched, As He Teases His Latest Release 'Falling', Watch
 

 

 

First Published:
