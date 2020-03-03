Harry Styles Clears The Air Around Zayn Malik's Exit From One Direction

Harry Styles was recently seen on the set of a radio talk show hosted by Howard Stern. On the show, Styles was seen candidly talking about several things, including his old friend Zayn Malik and his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. Here's what the ex-One Direction member had to say.

Harry Styles on Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift

According to reports, Harry Styles was recently seen talking about his old friend Zayn Malik. Zayn Malik’s exit from One Direction came as a heartbreaking moment for the fans. There were also rumours that it also created a rift between the band members. Finally, Styles cleared the air around it and opened up about his feelings.

He stated that Zayn Malik did not do anything wrong by leaving the band. Also, Styles cannot condemn Malik for his decisions. If someone wants to leave then they should do it, instead of getting held back by others. It was Zayn Malik’s decision and Styles supported it.

During the interview, he also opened up about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, and the songs she wrote for him post-breakup. The couple broke up in 2013, after which Swift penned Trouble, Out of the Woods, and Styles for him. Harry felt flattered when she wrote songs for him. He also stated that it was gratifying to know that Taylor Swift took time out to write songs for him.

Harry Styles was also seen talking about his own life. He said that he needs to re-evaluate his life, and he will never stop doing that. The singer also stated that balance is something crucial for him, and he is trying to achieve that while being happy.

