Harry Styles Says He Finds It 'flattering' That Taylor Swift Wrote Songs About Him

Harry Styles recently in an interview opened about how he feels about people writing songs about him. The singer appeared on a radio talk show and talked about this issue while making an appearance to promote his brand new music video for Falling. During the interview Styles ultimately chose Taylor as an example. Find out more details about Harry Styles’ interview here.

Harry praises Taylor for the songs she wrote about him

Harry Styles is currently one of the most talked-about artists in the music industry. Recently, the singer dropped the music video for his song Falling and the Sign of the Times singer is also gearing for his tour in April. Recently, Harry stopped by at a radio show and talked about his brand new music video.

During the interview, Harry was quizzed about what he thinks about people writing songs about him. Harry Styles’ response to this question is winning the internet. Harry responded to this question by saying that he finds it flattering when somebody writes a song about him.

The Adore You singer then talked chose his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift as an example. He said that even if the song written by that person is not flattering, somebody did spend time on it. He continued by stating that Taylor is a great songwriter hence the songs are good.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles dated for a brief period in 2012 and 2013. Their whirlwind romance took the internet by storm. After their breakup in 2013, Taylor Swift released her album 1989. In the album, many fans speculated that the songs Style and Out of the Woods talked about Taylor Swift- Harry Styles’ brief romance.

