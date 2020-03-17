Harry Styles And Louis Tomlinson’s Best Moments That Directioners Should See

One Direction was one of the most popular boy bands until their hiatus in 2016. Since then 1D fans have always hoped that the band will come together once again. But the band members Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have all gone ahead and have now established their individual careers in the music industry.

One thing that was always talked about when One Direction was still together was the relationship between Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. Many even claim that they are, in fact, a couple but have not chosen to come out to reportedly save their public images. Fans have even come up with an interesting name for the two: Larry Stylinson, which combines both their names together.

Best moments between Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson

1. This video showcases the lovely bond between Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson at a previous conference event. Louis is seen playing with Harry’s hair and spilling out details about him.

2. Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson gaze into each other’s eyes dressed up in a dapper suit.

3. Harry Styles looks as Louis Tomlinson plays a few tunes on the guitar. From the looks of it, they look like they are practising for an event or recording.

4. In this picture, both Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson are all smiles as they pose together for the camera.

5. Louis Tomlinson looks at Harry Styles as he performs at one of their concerts together.

