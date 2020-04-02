Harry Styles Gets Stranded In US Due To COVID-19 Lockdown? Read Details

Singer and actor Harry Styles recently revealed in an interview with a publication that he is currently stranded in the US owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It is not a hidden fact that several governments have imposed a COVID-19 lockdown owing to the pandemic. This has also resulted in air travel also being suspended inevitably.

Harry Styles revealed in the interview with the publication that he was scheduled to return home but is now stuck in California owing to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Harry Styles also went on to say that he was about to leave for home but exactly on that day, the US decided to cancel all the flights which led him to stay here only. Harry Styles also revealed that he is quite disappointed that he was stranded in California due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Harry Styles has cancelled his Love On Tour to 2021

Harry Styles also revealed that he was looking forward to returning back home and spend some time with his mother and his sister. Harry Styles recently also postponed the European leg of his Love On Tour to the year 2021 owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Harry Styles was supposed to kickstart his tour in Birmingham, England on April 15, 2020, with stops also at Italy, France, and Germany.

Harry Styles showed his concern for the safety of the citizens

Harry Styles added that his scenario is truly upsetting but there are far more important things than that right now owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Harry Styles went on to say that everybody should understand that this is there is nothing one can do about this in the current times. The Sign Of The Times singer added that currently, the main priority is to keep everyone safe in these testing times.

