Harry Styles Admits That News About Coronavirus Makes Him 'very Anxious'

Social media have witnessed many celebrities coming forward to spread awareness about Coronavirus. A few have also been posting about how they are using their quarantine period productively by doing fun stuff amid COVID-19 lockdown. However, Harry Styles is not one of them as he has revealed that this Coronavirus lockdown is making him anxious.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the singer said that he is going through a rough time amid Coronavirus lockdown. Harry Styles had to cancel his on-going Love on Tour because of the pandemic. In the interview, the singer revealed that he is missing his family a lot. Harry Styles has been stuck in California, US currently.

Harry Styles added that just like everyone, he watches news to stay updated about the on-going health crisis. However, watching the news makes him panic. The singer yet has urged fans to stay updated with all the information regarding Coronavirus, which is a global pandemic. Harry further asserted on how he watches news on a daily basis and for longer durations which makes him very anxious.

Speaking about staying away from family, the singer said he is looking forward to spending more time with his mother and sister when they reunite after the Coronavirus quarantine period is over. Harry Styles mentioned about booking tickets to go home. However, he had to cancel it because of the lockdown. The singer admits that the world is facing bigger problems currently.

Harry Styles also understands that cancelling tickets was the safest option for him and his fans. He urged fans to stay safe by practising social distancing and stay updated about it. The singer also revealed that he is getting more time to work on his music amid this crisis situation. Fans are speculating that he may treat them with new music after everything settles down.

