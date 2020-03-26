Harry Styles Postpones His Love On Tour For 2021 As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Amidst the Coronavirus crisis and lockdown, many celebrities are rescheduling the release date of their films, directors have stalled the shooting, as well as the production process of their movies, and singers are also postponing all their concerts. Now, singer Harry Styles has also decided to push his latest tour titled Love On Tour to the year 2021. Harry Styles took to his social media to announce the news, keeping into account the safety of his fans.

Harry Styles wrote in the caption that everyone knows that performing has been his favourite part of working in music. However, Harry Styles added that amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the safety and protection of the fans, touring crew and everyone else is of utmost priority. Harry Styles then further announced that due to the coronavirus crisis, his upcoming UK and Europe tour will be pushed to the year 2021.

Harry Styles advised his fans to self-isolate amidst the coronavirus crisis

Harry Styles also urged his fans to self-isolate for the safety of themselves and the people around them. Harry Styles added that everyone is in this quest together to fight the Coronavirus. Harry Styles went on to say that the tickets purchased for the tour by his fans will be valid for these shows.

Harry Styles also said that he cannot wait to see his fans once again when the scenario is safe. Harry had also unveiled his album Fine Line in December 2019. Check out his post.

Harry Styles revealed how is he spending the coronavirus quarantine

Recently, in a telephonic interview with an eminent radio station, Harry Styles spilled the beans about his self-isolation time during this phase. The Kiwi singer stated that although it is a little difficult for him. However, he considers himself lucky to be with friends in a safe self-isolation pod. He also stated that it is a strange time for him, and he along with his near and dear ones is being extremely careful. He also added that he is listening to music, and playing games during his Coronavirus quarantine time.

