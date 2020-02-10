Harry Styles Knows How To Rock Wide-leg Trousers And Here's The Proof

Harry Styles, the former One Direction member, is popular for his peppy style. The Brit Award-winning performer is known for his gender-neutral style and for reviving bell bottoms. After the One Direction days, Harry is in the spotlight as a solo artist who is widely celebrated. Let's take a look at the Harry Styles' style and how he brought back bell-bottoms.

We saw Harry Styles' transformation from a One Direction member to a solo artist. The singer has come a long way in the industry. And with his second solo album, Harry can be seen evolving and so does his style.

In today's era, fashion icons like Harry Styles and other actors have been seen sporting wide-leg pants and trousers. Harry Styles's emotionally packed album is evidently much loved by his fans. And so is his style. See more pictures here.

Harry Styles is not afraid to experiment around the wardrobe. The singer often sports Gucci outfits. See more pictures below.

In November 2019, Harry Styles sported a seventies-inspired look in flared jeans and a stripy T-shirt while flying out of New York. The singer was also recently spotted with a Gucci handbag at an airport. Harry often shows his distinctive style and his gender-neutral believes. Evidently, Harry also carries himself stylishly. See more pictures here.





