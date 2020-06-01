George Floyd's Brother Says Trump 'did Not Give Me Opportunity To Speak' During Call

While US President Donald Trump said that he ‘expressed’ his sorrow and spoke to the family of George Floyd, who was killed during an arrest by police officers in Minneapolis, Floyd’s brother reportedly said that the conversation did not go well and Trump did not give him little chance to express his views. Last week, Trump said that he spoke to Floyd’s family and added that the incident was ‘horrible thing to witness’. He also said that the incident ‘looked like there was no excuse’ for the 46-year-old African American man’s death.

On the other hand, while speaking to an international media outlet, Philonise Floyd said that the conversation between the US President and him did not go well as Trump appeared to have no interest in what he was trying to say. Philonise said that Trump did not give him an opportunity to even speak. He added that he was trying to talk to the President, but he just kept pushing Philonise off.

George Floyd died in police custody and his tragic death has angered millions across the world. Demonstrators reportedly said that the focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry in American police forces. In viral footage, the police officer, who has now been arrested, could be seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck while he was struggling for breath while being handcuffed. All four police officers involved in 46-year-old’s arrest have been fired and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a federal civil rights inquiry.

Trump calls the incident ‘grave tragedy’

Meanwhile, Trump reportedly not only called the entire incident as “grave tragedy” but said he understands the Americans are filled with “horror, anger and grief”. However, the US President ensured that even though he stands as an “ally” to justice, his administration will stand against the violence that has rocked the country for several days. He further also noted “healing not hatred, justice not chaos”, to urge Americans to refrain from the “mayhem” and ensuring that he understands the ‘pain’ of peaceful protests.

Moreover, Trump also mentioned that he has asked the Attorney General and US Justice Department to “expedite” the investigation. The US President believes that memory of Floyd is being “disregarded by looters” and even mentioned that he had a word with his family. He pledged to stand with the people who knew Floyd along with many others who are protesting against his death.

