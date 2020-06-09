Hartley Sawyer Gets Fired From 'The Flash' After Controversial Tweets Resurface

Hollywood actor Hartley Sawyer has been fired from the CW show The Flash after a series of misogynistic and racist tweets made by the actor in the past resurfaced online. The tweets were made about 5-6 years back when the actor was not a part of The Flash but the makers decide to drop him nonetheless. Hartley Sawyer plays the role of Elongated Man on the show.

According to reports, CW and Warner Bros TV along with Berlanti Productions and Executive producer of the show, Eric Wallace, have issued a statement confirming that Hartley Sawyer will not be a part of season seven of the show The Flash. The statement also mentions that they do not tolerate the kind of remarks made by Hartley Sawyer.

Eric Wallace's statement

Eric Wallace also took to his social media account and penned down a lengthy statement talking about Hartley Sawyer being fired. A part of his statement read, “This morning, many of you learned that Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season seven of The Flash. Concerning his social media tweets, they broke my heart and made me mad as hell. And they're indicative of the larger problem in our country.”

My statement regarding Hartley Sawyer and THE FLASH. pic.twitter.com/hni0MxOWZU — Eric Wallace (@ewrote) June 8, 2020

After the tweets were made viral, Hartley Sawyer deleted the posts and even issued an apology. He took to his Instagram account and stated that the comments were made as a joke. However, he understands that the comments should not have been made at all. Hartley Sawyer also mentioned that he is disappointed and ashamed in himself for being ignorant in the past.

Hartley Sawyer, on his Instagram, wrote, “My words, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humor, were hurtful, and unacceptable. I am ashamed I was capable of these really horrible attempts to get attention at that time. I regret them deeply. This was not acceptable behavior. These were words I threw out at the time with no thought or recognition of the harm my words could do, and now have done today.” [sic]

Hartley Sawyer apologised for his actions and wrote, “I am incredibly sorry, ashamed and disappointed in myself for my ignorance back then. I want to be very clear: this is not reflective of what I think or who I am now. Years ago, thanks to friends and experiences who helped me to open my eyes, I began my journey into becoming a more responsible adult - in terms of what I say, what I do, and beyond. I've largely kept that journey private, and this is another way that I have let so many down. I still have more work to do. But how I define myself now does not take away the impact of my words, or my responsibility for them. I am very sorry.” [sic]

