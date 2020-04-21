'The Batman', 'Shazam 2' And 'The Flash's' Release Delayed, New Dates Out

Coronavirus or COVID-19 is affecting people all around the film. Theatres in many places are shut down as a precaution method. The release date of several films has been changed. Now Warner Bros. DCEU films The Batman along with Shazam 2 and The Flash has been pushed ahead. Read to know more.

The Batman, Shazam 2 and The Flash new release dates

DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is among the popular superhero films universe falling under Warner Bro. banner. The much-awaited upcoming films in DCEU has been provided with new release dates. Matt Reeves’ The Batman will now release on October 1, 2021. Shazam 2 and The Flash, which are still to begin production will be out on November 4, 2022, and June 3, 2022, respectively.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as he takes on the mantle as Batman /Bruce Wayne. The film already has good hype with set photos revealed by director Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson in the batsuit for camera test received good response from the audiences. The Batman was initially supposed to release on June 25, 2021.

Released in 2019, Shazam starring Zachary Levi in the titular role got rave response from the audiences. The success of the film led to an announcement of a sequel. Shazam 2 was supposed to release on April 1, 2022. The movie might cast Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam.

The Flash is a long-awaited film in the DCEU. It has been on a halt to change of directors and scripts, as per reports. Ezra Miller will reprise his roles as Barry Allen / The Flash. The film was supposed to release on July 1, 2020, and will release ahead of its initial date.

The recent DCEU film to change its date was Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot in the lead. it was slated to hit the theatres on June 5, 2020. But it has moved ahead to August 14, 2020. It also stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

