Hartley Sawyer's Firing From 'The Flash' Over Sexist Tweets Sparks 'cancel Culture' Debate

Hollywood actor Hartley Sawyer has been fired from the CW show The Flash after a series of misogynistic and racist tweets made by the actor in the past resurfaced online. The old tweets disappointed a lot of The Flash's long time fans for the homophobic language, sexual assault references and racism which prompted the makers of the show to fire the actor. Hartley has, since then, issued a public apology on his social media but the recent developments surrounding his firing from the show have sparked a cancel culture debate on Twitter and other social media platforms.

As seen earlier, old celebrity tweets resurfacing online often ignite a debate among people with clashing opinions on social media. With Hartley Sawyer's firing, fans are showing a similar behaviour where two different conversations -- one in favour and other in opposition of the actor -- have now sparked on the internet. Check out their reactions below:

Hartley Sawyer's firing sparks cancel culture debate

This isn't the first time internet has been divided over the decisions taken by the makers of a show/film to fire the talent. Earlier, James Gunn had to face a lot of backlash when the tweets of him referencing to paedophilia had surfaced on the internet. Whereas, Kevin Hart had to step down from being the host of Oscars when older homophobic tweets of him were brought to light.

The makers of the series, CW, producers Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions, along with showrunner Eric Wallace issues a joint statement where they revealed that Hartley Sawyer will not be associated with the show moving forward with the seventh season. The statement reads that the makers do not tolerate derogatory remarks targeted to any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender or sexual orientation. Whereas actor Hartley Sawyer has also posted an apology where he wrote that the understands the impact of his words even if they were meant with an intent of humour. The actor wrote that he is incredibly sorry, ashamed and disappointed in himself.

What is Cancel Culture?

As seen before with various actors and famous personalities, the act of 'cancelling' someone from their work using social media has brought upon a practice which is regarded as the cancel culture. Many social media celebrities are often cancelled by other users for making controversial statements or indulging in controversial activities. But, the cancel culture also has a flip side to it where people believe that a person should not be subjected to harsh treatment due to statements made in the past, as witnessed with Hartley Sawyer.

