Harvey Keitel, Emile Hirsch, Ruby Rose Roped In For 'The Legitimate Wise Guy': Report

Harvey Keitel, Emile Hirsch and Ruby Rose are roped in for an upcoming gangster drama titled, The Legitimate Wise Guy, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The plot of the film is based on the true story of Anthony Spilotro, who is considered as one of the most feared enforcers of the notorious crime, which is known as the Chicago Outfit. The Chicago Outfit rose to power in the year 1920 under Al Capone. The gangster film which was introduced to buyers at the upcoming virtual 2021 European Film Market by The Exchange, is scheduled to go on floors in Spring this year.

The Legitimate Wise Guy is a true story of a gangster

Also read: Anupam Kher Recalls Meeting Robert De Niro And Harvey Keitel, Says 'I Was Thrilled'

The Legitimate Wise Guy tells the story of Anthony who ran the outfit’s casino skimming operations in Las Vegas, where he also meets a young man who is an aspiring Hollywood actor. Seizing the opportunity, the former plans on expanding his operations and further begins to lure the young man into his criminal activities. According to the report, the film is based on an original screenplay by Shattered’s Nicholas Celozzi and Kickboxer: Retaliation’s Jim McGrath. The film is helmed by Bad Boys’ writer George Gallo, who has also directed films like Midnight Run and The Comeback Trail. Monaco Films’ Michael Sportelli and Freddy Braidy will be serving as executive producers on the film.

Also read: Satyajeet Dubey Quotes Robert De Niro From Taxi Driver As He Shares Monochrome Pics

Talking about the film, CEO of The Exchange, Brian O’Shea stated that they are excited with the ensemble cast and having Harvey, Emile and Ruby will make the true event-based ‘exciting’ story, ‘valuable’ to global distributors. Brian is handling the worldwide sales of the film. Harvey Keitel is represented by The Artists Partnership and Untitled Entertainment, while Emile Hirsch is represented by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Ruby Rose is presented by Art2perform, UTA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio And Emile Hirsch Spotted At A Beach In Malibu

Harvey was last seen in Fatima as Professor Nichols and his other upcoming flick is titled Lansky, where he will be seen as Meyer Lansky. Emile last appeared in The Comeback Trail as James Moore and has Midnight in the Switchgrass and Son in his pipeline. Ruby Rose was last seen in The Doorman as Ali, she has SAS: Red Notice and Vanquish, which will release by this year.

Image Source: Harvey Keitel IG/ Emile Hirsch IG/ Ruby Rose IG

Also read: Where Was Thelma And Louise Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The 1991 Oscar-nominated Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.