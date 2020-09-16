Anupam Kher Recalls Meeting Robert De Niro And Harvey Keitel, Says 'I Was Thrilled'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has never shied away from expressing his fan love for Hollywood actor Robert De Niro. The actor recently shared a throwback picture with Robert along with another legendary actor Harvey Keitel. While sharing the picture, Anupam recalled the memory associated with the snap and how his dreams of sitting with two prolific actors got fulfilled one evening in New York.

In the picture, Robert, Anupam, and Harvey can be seen smiling and posing for a picture together. While reviving the old memories and narrating the story behind the memorable picture, Anupam penned that he had an appointment with Robert De Niro and he had asked Anupam to meet him in his Greenwich Hotel in TriBeCa. Anupam wrote that he was so much filled with excitement to meet the veteran actor that he reached half an hour before the given time. He further wrote that Robert met him in the lobby of the hotel wearing a black shirt. Secretly, he confessed that he was happy as he was also wearing a black shirt. Later, Anupam wrote that Robert asked him to accompany him for a walk to which the actor was extremely happy and excited too. After walking a couple of blocks, Anupam recalled that Robert got a call and he overheard him talking about that he is out with his friend.

Continuing, the actor wrote that the Irishman actor asked Anupam whether he would accompany him for drinks with one of his friends at a roadside café and as soon as they arrived, Anupam could not believe his eyes as he saw legendary actor Harvey Keitel waiting for the two at the café. At last, Anupam wrote that the rest of the evening went completely in slow motion for him.

Sometime back, he shared a throwback monochrome picture of the two actors from the time the two shared screen space in Silver Linings Playbook. While captioning the post, Anupam mentioned that he did not get an opportunity to work with the fine actor, but also had the good fortune of calling him his friend. In the heart-warming post, Anupam recalled the memories of his drama school days where he considered The Irishman actor his inspiration to start a journey in acting. Anupam wrote that as a drama school student he had done a special paper on two of his earlier films including Mean Streets and Taxi Driver. The Kuch Kuch Hota actor further wrote that he had never imagined that someday he will get an opportunity to work with Robert De Niro.

