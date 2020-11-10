Leonardo DiCaprio And Emile Hirsch Spotted At A Beach In Malibu

Leonardo DiCaprio and Emile Hirsch are known to be lifelong friends. The duo continued their friendship in their recent outing too. Leonardo DiCaprio and Emile Hirsch were recently spotted at the beach in Malibu. Both Leo and Emile looked in their vacation mood as they enjoyed their time on the beach. Here is a look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Emile Hirsch's beach photos.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Emile Hirsch's spotted on the beach in Malibu

According to a report by People, Leonardo DiCaprio met his pal Emile Hirsch on Friday as they both spent some time on the beach in Malibu, California. The two were pictured relaxing in the sun as they cooled down in the surf with their friends. They were accompanied by Leonardo DiCaprio’s father George DiCaprio and some friends. Leonardo DiCaprio opted for a grey patterned swim trunk while Emile Hirsch rocked in a pair of pale blue boardshorts. In some pictures, Leonardo DiCaprio is seen wearing a white t-shirt that he accessorised with an olive and white trucker hat. Both the actors even went for a dip in the water with their friends. Leonardo DiCaprio and Emile Hirsch went shirtless and walked together before getting into the water to cool down. However, Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Camila Morrone was nowhere to be seen. Take a look -

Leonardo DiCaprio and Emile Hirsch in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio and Emile Hirsch were seen together last year in the hit movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Leonardo DiCaprio’s comic performance in the movie earned him praises from the audience as well as critics. Leo played the role of fictional actor Rick Dalton. His old friend Emile Hirsch played the supporting role of Jay Sebring. He was the celebrity hairstylist who was murdered along with Sharon Tate. Emile Hirsch’s presence in the movie became a source of controversy for several critics and viewers. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was helmed by veteran filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio will be seen in the upcoming Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up. The movie features a star-studded cast with the likes of Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel and Tomer Sisley in key roles. Leo is also expected to start the production of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon in February next year.

Image Credits: ilovedicapriooo and Emile Hirsch Instagram

