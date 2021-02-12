Satyajeet Dubey Quotes Robert De Niro From Taxi Driver As He Shares Monochrome Pics

Bollywood actor Satyajeet Dubey is known for his films like Prassthanam and Always Kabhi Kabhi. The actor took to his Instagram to share a series of black and white pictures of himself. He also quoted Robert De Niro in his caption. Take a look at what the actor had to say about Taxi Driver.

Satyajeet Dubey quotes Travis Bickle from Taxi Driver

Satyajeet Dubey shared pictures of himself dressed in a black leather jacket. He looks dapper as he gives a serious look into the mirror while posing for the camera. In his caption, he quoted Robert De Niro's dialogue 'You talkin’ to me?' from the film Taxi Driver. He also added that Robert's character Travis Bickle said the dialogue in 1976 and everyone has been repeating it ever since. The psychological thriller starred Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Harvey Keitel, Peter Boyle, Leonard Harris, and Albert Brooks and was directed by Martin Scorsese. Here is Satyajeet Dubey's Instagram post:

Reactions on Sajyajeet Dubey's Taxi Driver post

Several fans of Satyajeet took to his Instagram comments section to compliment him. They said that the picture was 'awesome' and 'cool'. Some fans even called him a hero. Others dropped heart and fire emojis on his Instagram post. Take a look at Satyajeet Dubey's Instagram picture.

A sneak peek into Satyajeet Dubey's Instagram

Satyajeet took to his Instagram to share a series of pictures in a video. He wore a plain white shirt and smiled his way through the pictures. He wrote a few lines on surrender and love. He wrote, "Something amazing happens when we surrender and just love." He also added, "The world changes when we change. The world softens when we soften. The world loves us when we choose to love the world." He also shared pictures of himself posing in his house. He posed comfortably on his sofa and wrote that the noon was quiet and still. He shared a few pictures from his trip to Varanasi. He wore a yellow kurta, blue jeans and a black jacket to protect him from cold. He sat at the banks of the river and enjoyed the view. Take a look at Satyajeet Dubey's Instagram pictures here:

