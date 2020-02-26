Harvey Weinstein In Hospital A Day After Being Convicted In Rape Trial

A day after Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault, the disgraced movie mogul spent his time in a hospital to receive medical attention. The former film producer was admitted at Bellevue hospital after he complained of chest pain and remained there as a “precautionary measure”, said his spokesperson Juda Engelmayer.

Weinstein’s lawyer Arthur Aidala met his client at the hospital and told the reporters that he was “upbeat” and looked like he was in “good shape”. Aidala added that though the 67-year-old was “somewhat flabbergasted” after the verdict went against him but was optimistic about his appeal.

Weinstein will be sent to Rikers Island after he is discharged from the prison ward of the hospital where he is expected to be housed away from the general inmates. The convicted rapist, who faces up to 29 years in prison, will be sentenced on March 11 for his crimes. Weinstein’s lawyers have reportedly requested the Department of Correction to keep his client in a special medical facility.

Weinstein was accused of raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another in 2006 but the movie mogul had denied all allegations and had pleaded not guilty. He was found guilty on two counts of rape and sexual assault while acquitted on three other counts, including predatory sexual assault.

The Hollywood mogul has already been charged with sex crimes in separate cases in Los Angeles. After the verdict was delivered in New York City trial, Democratic presidential primary Elizabeth Warren thanked Ashley Judd, one of the first accusers to go public with her allegations.

“Your bravery and resolve is an inspiration for all of us. Thank you, Ashley - and thank you to all of the women who stepped forward to speak truth to power. My heart goes out to you all today,” replied Warren.

Watershed moment

The verdict was hailed as a seminal moment in the #MeToo movement by the accusers and activists. Actress Ellen Barkin named the women who came forward to ensure justice. “Right now Harvey Weinstein is on his way to prison. These are the women who put him away...Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Lauren Young, Tarale Wulff," she tweeted.

