Donald Trump Calls Harvey Weinstein's Conviction In Rape Trial 'great Victory' For Women

US President Donald Trump called the conviction of Harvey Weinstein a ‘great victory’ from the standpoint of women and said that it sends a very strong message. Speaking at the press briefing on February 25, Trump said that he has not seen the actual verdict in the Weinstein trial on rape and sexual assault, but emphasised the conviction sent a strong message.

Trump, who was also named in the #MeToo movement, said that he was never a fan of Weinstein but Democrats including Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton “loved him”. “He wanted to defeat me. How did that turn out? I don't know much about the case. I knew him a little, but he was not a person I liked,” said Trump. In the past, Trump has mocked the movement saying he needs to censor himself due to the “rules” being enforced by the press.

The disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on two counts of rape and sexual assault while acquitted on three other counts, including predatory sexual assault. Weinstein was accused of raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another in 2006 but the movie mogul had denied all allegations and had pleaded not guilty.

Warren thanks accuser

The Hollywood mogul has already been charged with sex crimes in separate cases in Los Angeles. After the verdict was delivered in New York City trial, Democratic presidential primary Elizabeth Warren thanked Ashley Judd, one of the first accusers to go public with her allegations.

“Your bravery and resolve is an inspiration for all of us. Thank you, Ashley - and thank you to all of the women who stepped forward to speak truth to power. My heart goes out to you all today,” replied Warren.

The verdict has been hailed as a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement by the accusers and activists. Actress Ellen Barkin named the women who came forward to ensure justice. “Right now Harvey Weinstein is on his way to prison. These are the women who put him away...Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Lauren Young, Tarale Wulff," she tweeted.

