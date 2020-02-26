'Burst Into Tears':Actress Rosanna Arquette Says After Harvey Weinstein's 'guilty' Verdict

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of two felony sex crime charges that were levelled against him in October 2017. One of the actresses who accused Harvey of sexual assault talked to the press where she said that she burst into tears after she heard the verdict. Actress Rosanna Arquette said that she was on phone with another women who had also accused Harvey of sex crimes and everybody was just happy about the way it panned out. Rosanna along with the other accuser will be testifying in Los Angeles court where Harvey is facing a separate set of charges.

Read: Donald Trump Calls Harvey Weinstein's Conviction In Rape Trial 'great Victory' For Women

Harvey Weinstein 'guilty'

Harvey was convicted of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping ex-actress Jessica Mann in 2013 by a Manhattan court on February 24. The 67-year-old film producer faces up to 25 years in prison and the judge has ordered Weinstein to be taken into custody. According to reports, the sentencing in the case is scheduled for March 11. Arquette while talking about it said that she is positive and is hoping for a similar verdict in Los Angeles when the impending case opens for trial.

Read: ‘Proud Of Brave Women’: Accusers Call Harvey Weinstein's Conviction A Landmark Moment

Rossana had earlier alleged that Harvey Weinstein tried to sexually assault her in a plush hotel at Beverly Hills in the 1990s. When she was asked about the incident, Rossana said that she wants to focus on the progress that been made on Monday and how important it is because it is the first guilty verdict in the #MeToo movement. Rossana also talked about the importance of modifying laws within the system.

Read: Harvey Weinstein Taken To Hospital For Chest Pain As Public Trial Ends With His Conviction

After the verdict came out on Monday, many people took to social media to thank the women who stepped forward to speak the and among those was Democratic presidential primary candidate Elizabeth Warren. The politician lauded Ashley Judd, one of the first accusers to go public against Harvey Weinsten for her courage.

Read: Harvey Weinstein Guilty Of Rape And Criminal Sexual Assault Charges, Acquitted On Others

Lead Image Credit: AP

