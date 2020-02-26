Harvey Weinstein Accuser Mimi Haleyi Says She Was 'relieved' After The Verdict

One of the women who accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sex crimes, Mimi Haleyi said that she was 'relieved' after the verdict came out in her favour. While speaking to the media, Mimi Haleyi said that she was relieved that the jury believed her and was grateful to them that they got it.

Mimi Haleyi testified in the sexual assault case that was brought up against Harvey in 2017. She testified at the trial about how Harvey Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006. Weinstein was convicted by Manhattan court on Monday after he was found guilty of two felony sex crime charges.

Haleyi further told the media that it was a terrifying experience, however, the entire trial gives her hope for a future conviction. She added that she was happy to see that progress is being made.

According to reports, Harvey Weinstein dodged prison on Tuesday by getting admitted to a hospital claiming 'chest pains' and 'heart palpitations'. Another case is impending in a Los Angeles court where the film mogul faces similar charges of sexual assault and rape by several women.

Harvey Weinstein convicted

Harvey was convicted of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping former actress Jessica Mann in 2013 by a Manhattan court on February 24. The 67-year-old film producer faces up to 25 years in prison and the judge has ordered Weinstein to be held in custody. According to reports, the sentencing in the case is scheduled for March 11.

After the verdict came out on Monday many people took to social media to thank the women who stepped forward to speak truth to power and among those was Democratic presidential star candidate Elizabeth Warren. The politician thanked Ashley Judd, one of the first accusers to go public.

Image Credits: AP

