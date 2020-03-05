Harvey Weinstein To Stay At Bellevue Hospital Instead Of Rikers Island Till Sentencing

Harvey Weinstein was taken into custody a few days back on account of two charges pressed against him during the historic #Metoo movement trial. But now, according to a media portal’s report, Harvey Weinstein is currently getting treated for chest pains at the Bellevue Hospital after the Miramax founder complained about it one his way out of the courthouse. The report, also suggests that Weinstein will be staying at the hospital until he returns to the courthouse on March 11.

Weinstein currently in the hospital

Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment by more than 80 women. The Miramax founder was accused of rape. These accusations then lead to his historic trial. Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of two charges among several other charges and one of these charges is rape. Although Harvey Weinstein being found guilty of only two charges among several others, is still being considered as a partial victory in terms of the #Metoo movement by many.

After Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of these two charges he was expected to go straight to jail, but now according to a media portal’s report, Weinstein is currently staying at Bellevue Hospital instead of the Rikers Island prison. This decision to let Weinstein stay at the Bellevue Hospital was taken by the Department of Corrections after Harvey complained of chest pains while leaving the courthouse.

A spokesperson form Harvey Weinstein’s team spoke to the media portal confirming that Harvey Weinstein will be staying at the Bellevue hospital till March 11. Harvey Weinstein will be returning to the courthouse for his sentencing. The Miramax founder will be facing 29 years in prison after his sentencing takes place next Wednesday. He will be also facing separate charges in Los Angeles that carries a maximum sentence of 28 years.

