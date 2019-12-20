He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe To Be Re-created By Netflix

Netflix has revealed that they are now turning He-Man and the Masters of the Universe in a new CG animated show. They have been recreating a number of classic animated shows from the 1980s and 1990s. It now seems like the massively popular streaming service providers are now looking into their catalogue to get something new to bring to the television in order to compete with companies like Disney and Hulu. Read more to know about Netflix releasing He-Man as a new CG animated series.
The animated show will be acting as a brand partner series to Masters of the Universe: Revelation which is was already announced 2D animated series. The streaming service will be teaming up with Mattel Television. Reportedly, multiple members of the original He-Man's production team have the perfect experience they need by working on other popular animated series like Batman Beyond and TMNT. Mattel's Senior Vice President of Content Distribution and Business Development, Fred Soulie, opened about how the animated series would try to retain a contemporary feel while also looking after the longtime He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series fans.
Another, new animated #HeMan & #MOTU series is coming to @netflix! Yes, you heard that right! TWO new #MOTU series on Netflix! Click here to learn more: https://t.co/6XAVrPejpk pic.twitter.com/EXsEV7HKzt— He-Man.org (@HeManOrg) December 18, 2019
Wait...ANOTHER new He-Man cartoon?! :) - According to sources THIS is a SEPARATE show from the Kevin Smith one... #heman #motu #mastersoftheuniverse #bythepowerofgrayskull #ihavethepower #mattel #filmation #animation #cartoons #1980s #80scartoons #80stoys pic.twitter.com/rxUUK4yYfm— James Eatock (@cerealgeek) December 18, 2019
Mattel & Netflix unveil their #HeMan and the #MastersoftheUniverse CGI Animated series key visuals. (Note: Not the Kevin Smith series)— Blister Begone! (@blisterbegone) December 18, 2019
Mattel y Netflix liberan key visuals de su nueva serie animada en CGI de He-Man y Los Amos del Universo. (Nota: no es la de Kevin Smith) pic.twitter.com/eGS15rrYKq
