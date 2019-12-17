Netflix's '6 Underground': Michael Bay Opens The Film With 20-minute Car Chase Scene

A new Netflix Exclusive starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Michael Bay just dropped and according to the internet, it is the most Ryan-Bay movie one can imagine. The movie opens with an adrenaline-packed car chase scene that lasts a good 20-minutes. Michael Bay has directed titles like Transformers and Bad Boys.

The movie is said to have wall-to-wall action sequences and lots of noise. Viewers of the film took to Twitter to celebrate the release of the film and all the over the top action scenes.

The opening car chase is over the top ... put the surround sound on & crank it up ... it's almost a 20 minute chase — Spearz (@SpearzEnfield) December 13, 2019

6 Underground is the most Michael Bay movie since Bad Boys II. It starts with a 20 minute car chase with a 100 songs from the soundtrack and a guy getting punched from a launched grenade. Gloriously goofy and entertaining as hell. pic.twitter.com/b3jKRUYUIm — Robert (@Oh_So_Cinematic) December 14, 2019

thank you to 6 underground for being the ryan reynolds-michael bay movie it promised to be, including but not limited to:

- an opening 20-minute car chase with a brutal death

- an exploding pool

- running over historical marvels for fun

- giant magnets

- rooftop parkour



10/10 — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) December 16, 2019



Michael Bay has teamed up with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and was rumoured to have a budget of $150 million for the movie. The movie also had a lot of star power in addition to Ryan Reynolds, Good Omens actor Adria Arjona, Inglourious Basterds star Mélanie Laurent, If Beale Street Could Talk actor Dave Franco, BlacKkKlansman's Corey Hawkins among the others.

A snippet from the movies reads that the best part about being dead is the freedom it gives, the line is reiterated in the movie as well. The movie follows the mission of six unique individuals, all of whom are good at what they do. They are led by a displeased billionaire played by Ryan Reynolds. The film harps on the fact that all the members of Ryan's team in addition to being very good at what they do also have a need to not be remembered and the desire to delete their pasts.

