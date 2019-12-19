Will Ferrell Set To Star And Produce Netflix's Film 'The Legend Of Cocaine Island'

Will Ferrell is set to star and produce Netflix’s next project titled The Legend of Cocaine Island. This project is a scripted remake of the popular documentary of the same name. Read on to know more details about this story.

Will Ferrell will star in ‘The Legend of Cocaine Island’

Will Ferrell is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. He is not only a comedian but a producer and writer as well. This Zoolander actor kick-started his career on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. After his performances on the sketch-based show gained popularity, he started venturing out to other projects.

Will Ferrell is now set to star in the scripted version of The Legend of Cocaine Island. This project will be co-produced by the streaming giant Netflix and Will Ferrell himself. The Legend of Cocaine Island is one of the most popular documentaries on Netflix. Netflix acquired the streaming rights of this documentary back in 2018 when it premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The script of The Legend of Cocaine Island will be written by Peter Steinfeld. Theo Love, who is the director of the original documentary, will also be directing this project starring Will Ferrell. Apart from The Legend of Cocaine Island, Theo Love has also directed two other critically acclaimed documentaries titled White Tide: The Legend of Culbera and Little Hope was Arson.

The documentary The Legend of Cocaine Island follows a small-time business owner and a family man. This small-time business owner comes across the legend of a buried stash of cocaine worth $2 million hidden in the Caribbean. This story leads him to hatch a plan to retrieve the money. This man then finds a bunch of misfits to secure the money, but certain problems also find their way while this team embarks on their journey.

