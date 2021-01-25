Former Bigg Boss Kannada Contestant Jayashree Ramaiah Found Dead, Suicide Suspected

Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant and actor Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead in Bangalore on Monday afternoon. She was found hanging, according to the police.

More details are awaited as the police is still investigating the matter.

In July 2020, Jayashree revealed on her Facebook account that she is battling depression. During her FB live, she said, "I am not doing all of these for the publicity sake. I am not expecting financial help from Sudeep sir as well. I am only expecting my death as I am unable to battle depression. I am financially strong but depressed. I have been going through a lot of personal issues. I have been betrayed since childhood and unable to overcome it. I am a loser I need mercy killing."

She deleted the video and later in another post thanked Kiccha Sudeep saying, "Thanks a lot Sudeep Sir for ur care and you saved me along with his team members and my loving friends and fans love u all!! Sorry for making u guys panic I am back to form..Thanks media for the support am grateful to u all."

Jayashree Ramaiah was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 3. She made her acting debut with the 2017 movie Uppu Huli Khara. The film was directed by Imran Sardhariya. She also acted in a movie titled Black, directed by Mahendra.

