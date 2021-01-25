Where Was 'The Revenant' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Leonardo DiCaprio Film Revealed

Leonardo DiCaprio starrer 'The Revenant' is a 2015 film, that follows the life of a man on an epic journey of revenge and survival. Left to die after a brutal bear attack, Leonardo's character, Hugh Glass, is shown to travel through the wilderness comprising picturesque scenery of lush forests, rushing rivers and snowy terrains. Although the film is set against the backdrop of Montana and South Dakota in 1823, do you know where was The Revenant filmed in real life? If no, then read on to know about the filming location of The Revenant.

The Revenant filming location revealed!

While The Revenant is set in the United States of America, the major portion of this Alejandro González Iñárritu directorial has been shot in Canada. According to IMDb, the filming locations of the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer also includes several scenic locales across the US and Mexico as well, apart from Canada. Several scenes in the epic revisionist western film were shot near Alberta's Calgary city in Canada.

One of the other key shooting locations of The Revenant is the Kananaskis Country, which is a park system in the Canadian Rockies. Furthermore, multiple scenes in the film are also said to be filmed at the Bow Valley in Alberta. In addition to that, some of the other filming locations include the Sierra Madre Occidental in Mexico, Ushuaia in Argentina and Libby in Montana, USA.

About 'The Revenant'

The Revenant is based on American writer & novelist, Michael Punke's novel of the same name, that had released back in 2002. Alongside Leonardo, the film's cast boasted of Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson and Will Poulter in pivotal roles alongside an ensemble cast. The American film was not only critically lauded by the masses and film critics but was also a huge commercial hit at the box office. Furthermore, it also went on to garner an astonishing 12 nominations at the 88th Academy Awards. Leonardo received his first-ever Oscar Award in the category of 'Best Actor' for his exemplary performance in this Alejandro González Iñárritu directorial.

