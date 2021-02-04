Heather Graham Calls Heath Ledger 'a Special Person' As She Shares Unseen Photos With Him

Austin Powers actor Heather Graham recently walked down the memory lane, remembering her time with The Dark Knight star Heath Ledger. Graham took to Instagram and posted old pictures with Heath Ledger, who she calls a 'special person'. Read on to know about the pictures shared by Heather Graham.

Heath Ledger's photos with Heather Graham

Heather Graham took to Instagram on February 2, 2021, and shared a few unseen pictures with her late ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger. The two stars split in 2001 after dating for about a year and Heath passed away seven years later in January 2008. Heather posted some adorable pictures of them from their younger days, where they were seen holding each other and smiling at the camera. Heather's caption read, "Going through my photos I found these. Just remembering this time. Heath Ledger was such a special person." You can see the Instagram post here.

According to a report by E! Online, the first photo posted by Graham is from Prague, on the sets of the horror movie, From Hell, in which Graham co-starred with actor Johnny Depp. She and Ledger reportedly met in Prague while he was filming A Knight's Tale. In the second image, Graham had her arms around Ledger's shoulders as they smiled for the camera. The last snap showed a shirtless Heath holding a camera in his hands.

Fan reactions on Heather Graham and Heath Ledger's unseen pictures

Heather's post received close to 40k likes within a day and a lot of Heath's fans commented saying what a great person he was and cherished the pictures of the two actors together. While one follower wrote, "Thank you for sharing these rare and personal photos with Heath!! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸", another commented saying, "He really seemed like such a special person â¤ï¸ Thank you for sharing these photos." You can see some of the heartwarming comments on Graham's post here.

Heath Ledger's death

According to a report by History.com, Heath Ledger was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on January 22, 2008, by his housekeeper and masseuse. His death was caused as the result of acute intoxication because of drug overdose. He shot to fame with the American teen comedy 10 Things I Hate About You and his last film, which released after his passing away titled The Dark Knight was the highest-grossing movie in the year 2008 and his portrayal of the villainous Joker became iconic.

