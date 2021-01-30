'The Little Things' Star Jared Leto Opens Up About Why He Took Up The Role Of A Villain

Jared Leto has been praised by many after his performance in the iconic character of the ‘Joker’ in Suicide Squad by the audiences and some critics as well. While he did not get a chance to play the character for a longer duration in the film, he did not show any intention of playing any other villainous character on the big screen after that due to his commitment to the role. However, he eventually decided to play the villain in The Little Things and has now shared the reason why he decided to take up the role. Here is what he said.

Why Jared Leto decided to play the villain in The Little Things?

Many were excited to see Jared playing the role of not just any villain, but the character of ‘Joker’, which itself has a lot of fan following; courtesy of Heath Ledger’s legendary performance in the role in The Dark Knight. While Jared was praised for his effort, he had been waiting for a while to play the ‘Joker’ again. But after being offered the villain’s role in The Little Things, he decided to take up the role for one particular reason.

The actor has revealed that he took up this role because he got an opportunity to go through a transformation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He said that his initial thought to the offer was refusing it, the reason being that he was unsure of playing another villain again. But after getting to know more about it, he decided along with the director that they would explore more about the character which ended up in him taking up that role. Jared Leto in The Little Things is accompanied by Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in the cast.

Jared Leto will be seen getting in the character of the ‘Joker’ in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which will be a slightly different version of the 2017 film. Leto has also worked in other popular films in his long acting career. These include Dallas Buyers Club, Fight Club, Panic Room, The Outsider and many other films as well.

