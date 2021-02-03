Jared Leto To Reprise 'Joker' In Zack Synder's 'Justice League', Here's The First Look

Zack Synder has been keeping fans on the edge of their seats since the announcement of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The movie is all set to release within a month on HBO Max and the director has already teased his fans with a new look of Jared Leto's Joker. However, in the already released Justice League, there is no appearance of Joker but looks like Zack Snyder is bringing Jared Leto in his movie. Read further to know more about Batman's villain, Joker.

Also Read: Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' release date revealed, director updates on plan for India

Justice League's Joker

Jared Leto first appeared in Suicide Squad that was released in 2016. The movie also included Margot Robbie as Joker's love interest Harley Quinn. The movie was not well received by the audience and Jared Leto was not appreciated by the fans for his role as Joker. The role of Batman's villain has been played by Heath Ledger in Dark Knight Rises and Joaquin Phoenix in the movie Joker.

Also Read: Jared Leto reveals why playing Morbius in a Marvel movie was hard for him; Read

Zack Synder released the first look of Jared Leto's Joker on his Vero account. The picture is blurred with Leto holding the signature Joker card while wearing gloves. Leto's makeup and hair look different from the one in his previous film. Fans were sceptical that the actor will return with the same makeup that received backlash in Suicide Squad. While sharing the picture on his Twitter, he appreciated the Suicide Squad director David Ayer for the character and that he is happy to 'collide' the world. Take a look at Justice League's Joker.

Also Read: 'Army of the Dead' release date on Netflix announced; Know premiere of Zack Snyder's film

As per Collider.com, Jared will appear for a short time and that fans shouldn't expect his major presence in the movie. Earlier, Warner Bros. was happy to sign Leto for the role in Suicide Squad and was hoping to cast him in future DC movies. They even planned to have a spin-off for Joker and Harley Quinn. They quickly changed their minds after the Justice League controversy and are now planning to use The Flash to bring in the multiverse idea.

Justice League's controversy

The movie that was released in 2017 received mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audience. The reason behind the reviews was that Zack Synder completed the principal photography on the movie but left before the post-production due to personal reasons. This is when Warner Bros. brought in Joss Whedon to finish what Synder started. He created a new setup to lighten the whole movie and make it different than Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which was not appreciated by the audience. This led to a mixture of ideas of two different directors, and now HBO Max wants to bring in the fresh Synder's Cut, where the movie will be completely in the hands of the director. DC fans will now see the originally planned vision of their favourite characters in Synder's Cut.

Also Read: Zack Snyder confirms his 'Justice League' cut is finally complete

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.