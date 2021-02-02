Women's National Cricket League TAS-W Vs AM-W Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

The Tasmania Women's team will take on the Australian Capital Territory Women in the Women's National Cricket League. The TAS-W vs AM-W match will be played at Phillip Oval, Canberra. The TAS-W vs AM-W live match is scheduled to commence at 4:30 AM IST on Wednesday, February 3. Here, we take a look at Tasmania vs Meteors live streaming, Tasmania vs Meteors pitch report and the Canberra weather forecast.

Women's National Cricket League: Tasmania vs Meteors match preview

The Meteors have already hit the ground running by winning the opening match of the competition versus Queensland Women. The match was closely contested before the Meteors won the see-saw battle by 5 wickets and 5 balls to spare. On the other hand Tasmania Women will be a new-look side with the likes of former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Rachel Priest, all-rounder Heather Graham and Naomi Stalenberg likely to make their debut in this match.

Tasmania vs Meteors live streaming: Tasmania vs Meteors squad details

Tasmania: Chloe Abel, Samantha Bates, Nicola Carey*, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Corrine Hall, Brooke Hepburn (c), Sasha Moloney, Meg Phillips, Rachel Priest, Amy Smith, Emily Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Belinda Vakarewa

Meteors: Maitlan Brown, Rebecca Carter, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Erica Kershaw, Carly Leeson, Matilda Lugg, Katie Mack, Allison McGrath, Erin Osborne, Madeline Penna, Olivia Porter, Angela Reakes (c), Amy Yates

Tasmania vs Meteors live streaming: Tasmania vs Meteors pitch report and Canberra weather forecast

Coming to Tasmania vs Meteors pitch report, the pitch looks balanced as both bowlers and batters will look to take advantage of it. Batting on the wicket will be useful as the bowlers will look to restrict the opposition. Coming to the Canberra whether the condition will be cloudy with a temperature going up to 16 degree Celcius. The skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first and restrict the opposition to a low score.

Tasmania vs Meteors live streaming: Tasmania vs Meteors live stream details and TAS-W vs AM-W live scores

There will be no broadcast for the Women's National Cricket League in India, but Tasmania vs Meteors live scores will be provided on the social media handles of the two teams. Only the final match of the tournament will be streamed live and free on cricket.com.au.

Image: Cricket Tasmania / Twitter

