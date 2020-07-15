Why Is Heidi Klum Not On 'America's Got Talent'? Here's The Truth

America's Got Talent fans were left wondering once again about where is Heidi Klum after the popular actor-producer missed yet another episode of the show. In the latest episode of online auditions America's Got Talent where, Klum's co-judge Simon Cowell remarked, "Heidi Klum arrives, Heidi disappears..." but added that the show must go on.

During the recent episodes, viewers have watched judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and the newcomer Sofía Vergara throw their weight behind impressive performances for weeks now on America's Got Talent. Yet viewers started to worry about Heidi 's absence on Tuesday night's episode. However, there has been no news about Heidi. Fans and viewers are hoping that she joins the rest of the episodes soon.

Also read | America's Got Talent Virtual Auditions Get A Singing Dog, Judge Simon & His Pup Impressed

What happened to Heidi Klum earlier?

America’s Got Talent announced in late February that Heidi will be returning to the season 15 judging panel. The hit talent show started production shortly afterwards with its signature audition rounds. However, according to reports, Heidi left the sets on March 10 before broadcasting began.

It was also reported that she looked cheerful at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as she was going to work, however, it turns out she wasn't feeling too well. The AGT host went homesick as a precaution during the early months of the coronavirus epidemic in the U.S. and shooting began without her. As per reports, Eric Stonestreet was brought in the next day as the substitute for Heidi. However, after a couple of weeks, Heidi made her comeback once again on the show and she said that she was fine.

Also read | What Happened To Heidi Klum On America’s Got Talent? Know Here

Did Heidi Klum have the COVID virus?

Earlier, Heidi and husband, Tom Kaulitz, got themselves checked for the COVID-19 virus. And she later shared that they are waiting for their results. Heidi took to Instagram more than a week later, on March 24, to reveal that she was tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The actor also shared a picture where she can be seen lying on the grass. And along with the picture she wrote, “Day 14 of staying HOME #covid_19negative”. Take a look at the picture below.

Also read | Kriti Sanon Or Heidi Klum: Who Looked More Flattering In Fringe Dresses?

Also read | 'America's Got Talent' Fans Accuse Heidi Klum Of 'bullying And Body-shaming' Contestant

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.