Harry Styles, Brad Pitt Movie Was A 'false Rumour', Confirms Brad's Rep

Faster Cheaper Better, a film that was going to star Brad Pitt and Harry Styles, is not going to commence shooting. Brad Pitt's representative has confirmed that the news was a mere 'rumour' in an interview with ET Canada. Read ahead to know more about the movie, which had fans excited.

Brad Pitt and Harry Styles in a film?

A while back, a website named Vértice Cine had mentioned that Brad Pitt and Harry Styles were going to be seen together in a film. The website had claimed the movie was going to be a one of a kind and a venture fans should start getting excited about. When this news broke out, many fans had taken to the internet to celebrate the announcement.

Recently, Brad Pitt's representative gave an interview with ET Canada and mentioned that news about a Brad Pitt and Harry Styles film was just a rumour. They also confirmed that the entire news was false. Brad Pitt and Harry Styles won't be seen in any film together in the near future.

Brad Pitt's movies

On the work front, Brad Pitt was last seen in the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a film directed by Quentin Tarantino and produced by Columbia Pictures, Bona Film Group, Heyday Films, and Visiona Romantica. Apart from Brad Pitt, the film featured Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is also the only Quentin Tarantino film to not have Harvey Weinstein involved in it. It also was a huge hit worldwide. Brad Pitt won an Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor for the film. Brad Pitt is currently not staring in any movie but is producing 3 new films this year.

Harry Styles' movies and albums

Singer Harry Styles has been making a lot of new music. His new singles 'Watermelon Sugar' and 'Falling' that came out in 2019, are doing quite well. The songs are Harry Styles' fourth UK top 10 single, charting at number four and have even gained good rank in the US. He recently was seen performing at NPR Tiny Desk concert 2020. Harry Styles has also narrated a bedtime story titled Dream with Me for the relaxation app Calm, this year.

Promo Pic Credit: Harry Styles' Instagram & Oscars ' YouTube

