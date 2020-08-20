Brad Pitt's Popular Hollywood Films That Revolved Around The Theme Of 'War'

Academy award-winning actor Brad Pitt has played distinct roles in his acting career. Be it a spy, a stuntman, or a vampire, the stellar actor manages to ace every role he portrays on the silver screen. However, in several of Brad Pitt's movies, the megastar has also played a soldier or a war-hero. Focussing on the same, here is a list of those Brad movies which are based on the subject on War. Take a look-

Brad Pitt's Movies Based On The Concept Of War

Troy

Released in the year 2004, Bradd Pitt starrer Troy is an 'epic historical war-drama film which became one of the highest-grossing films of that year. Brad essayed the role of Achilles, who is a great leader and knows the art of following his enemy with his innovative tactics.

Directed by filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen, Troy is a highly intriguing war-film which is based on a true event in the historical era. It showcases the complexity of relationships in a very beautiful manner. The film's story is about the city of Troy which is attacked and conquered with the help of a Trojan horse by Menelaus's brother.

Fury

Fury is an entertaining war-action film starring Brad Pitt, Logan Lerman, and Shia LaBeouf. The story of Fury revolves around the infamous World War II between the United States and the Nazi Army of Germany. Helmed by talented filmmaker David Ayer, Fury focuses on the tiniest details of the period of World War II when U.S tanks combatted the Nazi Army.

Brad Pitt played the lead role in the movie as First Sergeant Don 'Wardaddy'. And, the actor got a lot of critical acclaim for his brilliant performance in Fury.

Seven Years in Tibet

Another name in the list of Brad Pitt's movies based on Wars is that of director Jean-Jacques Annaud's popular movie Seven Years in Tibet. An extremely controversial film which became a talking point in 1996. Brad Pitt played an Austrian mountaineer in the much-talked-about film who somehow manages to turn a close confidant of Dalai Lama. With intense action scenes and a devotional angle attached to it, Pitt gave a memorable performance in the film Seven Years In Tibet

