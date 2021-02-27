'Hello World' Ending Explained: What Happened To Naomi? Was His Future Self Killed?

Hello World is a 2017 Japanese anime film that is set in the city of Kyoto Japan in the year 2027. The story revolves around a teenage high school kid Naomi Katagaki who one day after school meets a mysterious man who turns out to be his future self and has time travelled 10 years back. The climax of the movie has been a mystery to many viewers and finally, a user on Reddit had an answer to what the ending of Hello World symbolised.

Hello World ending explained

The ending of Hello World shows Naomi waking up in a hospital bed only to find a grown-up Ruri and the Alltale crew around him. A Reddit user shared his theory that the movie is based on three timelines - the real, the false and the past.

The user went on to explain that Naomi was in a coma all along after he dived into the Alltale. The adult Naomi who time travelled 10 years back to capture Ruri and bring her into the real world managed to do so but his consciousness stayed there and never made it to the real world. The Reddit user explained that Naomi was inside the simulation all along and never got a chance to escape. He added that if Alltale was able to alter reality then when Ruri woke up in the real world it was in exchange for adult Naomi who fell into a coma in the false world in exchange. When Ruri came to know that Naomi is in a coma, she tried to find a way to save him by approaching the crow. A young Ruri ends up saving the adult Naomi and they move to the moon. When Naomi wakes up from his coma and sees a grown-up Ruri, it is a way to show the amount of time it took Ruri to wake him up.

Who is the crow in Hello World?

The crow is revealed to be an avatar of adult Ruri who is helping young Ruri save Naomi.

What is Alltale in Hello World?

Alltale is a machine used by the Japanese government to store all its data of Kyoto's natural architecture and culture as it has an infinite storing capacity. The machine may also have the power to alter reality.

Is Hello World and Another World connected?

Another World is the spin-off sequel of Hello World that released in September 2019, two years after the release of the original movie. Another World consists of 3 episodes and is definitely connected to Hello World.

