'Soul' and Japanese Anime 'Demon Train' hold Top Spots At The South Korean box Office

The two films that have held the top spots at the South Korean Box office have been Pixar’s Soul and the Japanese Anime Demon Train. For the past two weeks, it is these two films that have dominated the box office in South Korea. Both the films have garnered successive weekends with a few minor setbacks. Soul has been witnessing a drop in sales; however, despite the COVID conditions, the films remain strong at the box office. According to Variety, the most recent collection of the film was around $3.63 million. The film dropped from its previous collection record of $3.92 million approximately.

Soul and Demon Train hold top spots at the South Korean box office

Soul has been seeing a score decline since the release however it has held the top spot with the Japanese anime film. Since its release, Soul has earned $9.98 million and counting since the time of its initial release on 20 January. On the other hand, Demon Slayer or Demon Train saw an increase in the score by a staggering 35%. It was reported by the news portal mentioned above that Demon train went from $879,000 to $1.19 million gaining $3.67 million since its release. The Demon train anime was released in January as well however it only hit the theatres a few days later after Soul on 27 January. Both the films have stayed firm on the South Korean box office despite new releases.

The most recent new release came from Liam Neeson in the film Honest Thief. However, the film stands well at the Korean Box office at a distant third place. The movie saw an increase in 7.7% shares during the weekend and collected close to $428,000 approximately at the box office. The South Korean box office, however, lost a major film to the OTT platform, when Space Sweepers released exclusively online. The film is based on an astronomical adventure and was touted as the first Space Opera for Korea. The film grew immensely popular and became the highlight of the holiday season last year. Unfortunately, the film saw a number of changes in terms of the films release date which made things a bit difficult for the movie. Eventually, the film went to Netflix exclusively.

