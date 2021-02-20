Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2021: 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Wins Anime Of The Year, Check Out The List

Crunchyroll recently announced the winners list of their fifth annual Anime Awards. With so many new animes and sequels coming up, the competition was tough. The anime community and the netizens are already celebrating the win of their favourite anime. In Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2021, Jujutsu Kaisen won many awards including the 'Anime of the Year'. Check out the list of Crunchyroll Anime Award Winners.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2021 winners

Crunchyroll announced the winners on the basis of votes that were compiled over the weeks to determine which anime stood out in the year 2020. There were various animes that won the award second time in a row. Kaguya-Sama: Love is War won the title of 'Best Comedy' for the second time in a row. Let us have a look at the list of Crunchyroll Anime Award Winners.

Anime of the Year - Jujutsu Kaisen

Best Antagonist - Ryomen Sukuna - Jujutsu Kaisen

Best Ending Sequence - “LOST IN PARADISE” by ALI feat. AKLO - Jujutsu Kaisen

Best Character Design - Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

Best Animation - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Best Fight Scene - Deku vs. Overhaul (My Hero Academia)

Best Couple - Nasa Yuzaki and Tsukasa Yuzaki - TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You

Best Performance by a Voice Actor (JP) - Yusuke Kobayashi as Natsuki Subaru - Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

Best Performance by a Voice Actor (EN) - Zeno Robinson as Hawks - My Hero Academia Season 4

Best Girl - Kaguya Shinomiya - KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR? (Season 2)

Best Boy - Shoyo Hinata - HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP

Best Director - Masaaki Yuasa - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Best Score - Kevin Penkin - Tower of God

Best Opening Sequence - “Wild Side” by ALI - BEASTARS

Best Fantasy - Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

Best Comedy - KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR? (Season 2)

Best Drama - Fruits Basket (Season 2)

Best Protagonist - Catarina Claes - My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

