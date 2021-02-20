Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2021: 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Wins Anime Of The Year, Check Out The List

Quick links:
Crunchyroll recently announced the winners list of their fifth annual Anime Awards. With so many new animes and sequels coming up, the competition was tough. The anime community and the netizens are already celebrating the win of their favourite anime. In Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2021, Jujutsu Kaisen won many awards including the 'Anime of the Year'. Check out the list of Crunchyroll Anime Award Winners.
Crunchyroll announced the winners on the basis of votes that were compiled over the weeks to determine which anime stood out in the year 2020. There were various animes that won the award second time in a row. Kaguya-Sama: Love is War won the title of 'Best Comedy' for the second time in a row. Let us have a look at the list of Crunchyroll Anime Award Winners.
